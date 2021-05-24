wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

May 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Matt Hardy (w/ HFO) vs. Fuego del Sol
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Mike Sydal
* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Robyn Renegade
* JD Drake vs. Rocky Romero
* Ren Narita vs. Royce Isaacs
* Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* QT Marshall vs. Robo
* Scorpio Sky vs. Alan “5” Angels
* Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds
* Leila Gray vs. Abadon
* Lee Johnson vs. Daniel Garcia
* Tay Conti vs. Queen Animata

