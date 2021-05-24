This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Matt Hardy (w/ HFO) vs. Fuego del Sol

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Mike Sydal

* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Robyn Renegade

* JD Drake vs. Rocky Romero

* Ren Narita vs. Royce Isaacs

* Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* QT Marshall vs. Robo

* Scorpio Sky vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds

* Leila Gray vs. Abadon

* Lee Johnson vs. Daniel Garcia

* Tay Conti vs. Queen Animata