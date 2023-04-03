This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The Gunns are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Match: The Gunns vs. The Infantry

* The Gates of Agony vs. Leonis & Maximus

* Action Andretti vs. Nick Comoroto

* Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue

* Bryce Cannon vs. Lance Archer

* Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart

* Kip Sabian vs. Leon Ruffin