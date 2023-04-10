This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

A six-man tag team match and more are set for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Mao, Shunma Katsumata & Yuki Ueno

* Nyla Rosa & Marina Shafir vs. The Renegades

* Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Rex Lawless & Traxx

* Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) vs. Aaron Rourke, Alvin Alverez & Brother Greatness