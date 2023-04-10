wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
April 10, 2023 | Posted by
A six-man tag team match and more are set for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Mao, Shunma Katsumata & Yuki Ueno
* Nyla Rosa & Marina Shafir vs. The Renegades
* Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Rex Lawless & Traxx
* Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) vs. Aaron Rourke, Alvin Alverez & Brother Greatness
More Trending Stories
- FTR Made Decision To Stay In AEW Before Recent WWE Sale
- Damian Priest On His Relationship With Triple H, Getting Advice From Him In NXT
- Rey Mysterio On Konnan’s Impact On His Career, Bringing Lucha Libre to WCW
- Jacy Jayne in Tight Dress, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos