This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante

* Evil Uno vs. Danny Limelight

* The Acclaimed vs. Alex Reynolds and 5

* JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds

* Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook vs. Trevor Aeon and Kendall Blake

* Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis vs. Santana & Ortiz

* Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander w/ Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

* Scorpio Sky vs. Trevor Read

* Mike Sydal vs. Ethan Page

* Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling vs. Rache Chanel