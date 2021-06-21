This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Vary Morales & Fuego del Sol

* Baron Black & Tamilian Vineesh vs. The Acclaimed

* Wardlow & Shawn Spears vs. Ryzin & Kal Herro

* Cezar Bononi (w/ The Wingmen) vs. Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express)

* Delmi Exo vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

* FTR vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

* Matt Hardy (w/ HFO) vs. Jora Johl

* Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal) vs. Jack Evans (w/ Angelico & Matt Hardy)

* Renee Michelle vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Orange Cassidy & Best Friends)

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston

* Bums R Us vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)