This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Vary Morales & Fuego del Sol
* Baron Black & Tamilian Vineesh vs. The Acclaimed
* Wardlow & Shawn Spears vs. Ryzin & Kal Herro
* Cezar Bononi (w/ The Wingmen) vs. Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express)
* Delmi Exo vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* FTR vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
* Matt Hardy (w/ HFO) vs. Jora Johl
* Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal) vs. Jack Evans (w/ Angelico & Matt Hardy)
* Renee Michelle vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Orange Cassidy & Best Friends)
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston
* Bums R Us vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)