wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. The Hybrid2
* Valentina Rossi vs. Penelope Ford
* JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth w/ The Wingmen vs. The Gunn Club
* Serpentico w/ Luther vs. Brian Cage w/ Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook
* Kilynn King vs. Riho
* PB Smooth and Matt Justice vs. The Acclaimed
* Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. The Dark Order
* The Blade vs. Chuck Taylor
* Hikaru Shida vs. Reka Tehaka
* Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and Dustin Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson vs. Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray, and Justin Corino
* Katalina Perez vs. Thunder Rosa
* Aaron Rourke and Jake Logan vs. Varsity Blonds w/ Julia Hart
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Karl Anderson w/ Doc Gallows and Young Bucks