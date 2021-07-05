wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
July 5, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Angelico (w/ Jack Evans) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander)
* Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn
* Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa
* Serpentico vs. Dante Martin
* Scorpio Sky (w/ Ethan Page) vs. Marcus Kross
* Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price
