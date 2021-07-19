This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

* Jungle Boy vs. Angelico

* Dante Martin vs. Shawn Dean

* Luchasaurus vs. Fuego del Sol

* Hikaru Shida vs. Dulce Tormenta

* Lance Archer vs. Zachariah

* Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Baron Black

* Chaos Project vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

* Tay Conti & Serena Deeb vs. Jazmin Alure & Vertvixen

* Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M vs. Cezar Bononi & JD Drake

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lucas Chase