This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

July 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson
* Jungle Boy vs. Angelico
* Dante Martin vs. Shawn Dean
* Luchasaurus vs. Fuego del Sol
* Hikaru Shida vs. Dulce Tormenta
* Lance Archer vs. Zachariah
* Red Velvet vs. Julia Hart
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Baron Black
* Chaos Project vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
* Tay Conti & Serena Deeb vs. Jazmin Alure & Vertvixen
* Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M vs. Cezar Bononi & JD Drake
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lucas Chase

