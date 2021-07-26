This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Luther w/ Serpentico vs. Lee Johnson w/ Dustin Rhodes

* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor

* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

* The Bunny & Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kris Statlander & Tay Conti

* Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole, & Izzy James vs. Brock Anderson & Gunn Club

* Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels & 10 vs. Lucha Brothers

* Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid

* Angelico vs. Marko Stunt

* Amber Nova vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen

* Wardlow vs. Bear Bronson

* Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl

* Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico