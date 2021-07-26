wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Luther w/ Serpentico vs. Lee Johnson w/ Dustin Rhodes
* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor
* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol
* The Bunny & Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kris Statlander & Tay Conti
* Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole, & Izzy James vs. Brock Anderson & Gunn Club
* Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels & 10 vs. Lucha Brothers
* Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid
* Angelico vs. Marko Stunt
* Amber Nova vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen
* Wardlow vs. Bear Bronson
* Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl
* Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico
