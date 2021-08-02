This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Bear Bronson (w/ Bear Boulder)

* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Best Friends)

* Dani Jordyn vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Lee Johnson (w/ Dustin Rhodes) vs. Marcus Kross

* Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk

* Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall)