This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following lineup:

* Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Ethan Page

* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier

* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal

* Alex Gracia vs. Thunder Rosa

* Penelope Ford vs. Leila Grey

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress

* KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight

* Rex Lawless & Milk Chocolate vs. The Gunn Club

* Chandler Hopkins vs. Joey Janela

* D3 & Vary Morales vs. The Dark Order’s 5 & 10