wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
August 16, 2021 | Posted by
AEW Dark: Elevation features the AEW debut of Kiera Hogan and more tonight, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Kiera Hogan vs. Hikaru Shida
* TH2 vs. The Lucha Brothers
* Ray Lyn vs. Thunder Rosa
* Reggie Collins vs. Lance Archer
* Serpentico vs. Sammy Guevara
* 2.0 vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones
* Anthony Bowens vs. PAC
* Brian Cage vs. Joey Keys
* Diamante vs. Julia Hart
* Joey Janela vs. Alan “5” Angels
* Jade Cargill vs. Kate Arquette
