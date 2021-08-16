wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

August 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation features the AEW debut of Kiera Hogan and more tonight, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Hikaru Shida
* TH2 vs. The Lucha Brothers
* Ray Lyn vs. Thunder Rosa
* Reggie Collins vs. Lance Archer
* Serpentico vs. Sammy Guevara
* 2.0 vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones
* Anthony Bowens vs. PAC
* Brian Cage vs. Joey Keys
* Diamante vs. Julia Hart
* Joey Janela vs. Alan “5” Angels
* Jade Cargill vs. Kate Arquette

