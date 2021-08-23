This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

AEW Dark: Elevation features the a battle between the Dark Order and Death Triangle, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* The Dark Order vs. Death Triangle

* Dante Martin vs. Anthony Bowen

* The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta) w/ Kris Statlander vs. The Blade & TH2 w/ The Bunny

* Tay Conti vs. Promise Braxton

* Warren Johnson & Zack Mason vs. The Varsity Blonds.