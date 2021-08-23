wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

August 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation features the a battle between the Dark Order and Death Triangle, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* The Dark Order vs. Death Triangle
* Dante Martin vs. Anthony Bowen
* The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta) w/ Kris Statlander vs. The Blade & TH2 w/ The Bunny
* Tay Conti vs. Promise Braxton
* Warren Johnson & Zack Mason vs. The Varsity Blonds.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading