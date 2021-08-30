wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
August 30, 2021 | Posted by
AEW Dark: Elevation features Sammy Guevara teaming with Fuego del Sol, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Sammy Guevara & Fuego del Sol vs. Chaos Project
* Julia Hart & Big Swole vs. Nyla Rose & Diamante
* Dante Martin vs. Adam Grace
* Heather Reckless vs. Hikaru Shida
* Jora Johl (with Matt Hardy) vs. Kal Herro
* Emi Sakura vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens
* Thunder Rosa vs. Laynie Luck
* Tylor Sullivan vs. Daniel Garcia
More Trending Stories
- Details On When Sasha Banks Is Expected To Return To WWE
- Tony Khan On Being Inspired By Vince McMahon’s Business Approach In the 80s, When He Thinks WWE Was At Its Best
- More Backstage Details on Becky Lynch Returning to WWE at SummerSlam
- Kaitlyn Recalls Michael Cole Apologizing To Her In WWE, Vince McMahon Laughing After Her Battle Royale Win