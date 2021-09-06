wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
September 6, 2021 | Posted by
AEW Dark: Elevation features Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Eddie Kingston teaming up, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Kiera Hogan vs. Blair Onyx
* Red Velvet vs. Queen Aminata
* Riho vs. Skye Blue
* Nyla Rose vs. Laynie Luck
* Emi Sakura vs. Missa Kate
* Lance Archer vs. GPA
* Griff Garrison vs. Anthony Bowens
* JD Drake with The Wingmen vs. Dante Martin
* John Silver and 10 of The Dark Order vs. Travis Titan and Isaiah Moore
* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon with JD Drake and Cezar Bononi vs. Bear Country
* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin with Sting vs. Chaos Project and Rickey Shane Page
