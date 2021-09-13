This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

AEW Dark: Elevation features Daniel Garcia taking on Lee Moriarty, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ren Jones

* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue

* Emi Sakura vs. Queen Aminata

* Jade Cargill vs. Shawna Reed

* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Ella Shae & Jaylee

* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum