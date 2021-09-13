wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
September 13, 2021 | Posted by
AEW Dark: Elevation features Daniel Garcia taking on Lee Moriarty, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:
* Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ren Jones
* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue
* Emi Sakura vs. Queen Aminata
* Jade Cargill vs. Shawna Reed
* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Ella Shae & Jaylee
* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum