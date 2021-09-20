This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

This week’s AEW Dark: Elevation features Sonny Kiss taking on Joey Janela, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Sonny Kiss vs. Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi)

* QT Marshall (w/ The Factory) vs. Dustin Rhodes

* The Gunn Club vs. Anthony Bennett, LSG and Ray Jaz

* Kaia McKenna vs. Thunder Rosa

* Evil Uno & Colt Cabana vs. Alan “5” Angels & 10

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Avery Good & JT Dunn

* Private Party vs. Teddy Goodz & Jorge Santi

* Hikaru Shida vs. Masha Slamovich

* Orange Cassidy vs. Mike Verna