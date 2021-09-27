This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

This week’s AEW Dark: Elevation features Paul Wight in a three-on-one handicap match, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Paul Wight vs. RSP, CPA, & VSK

* Thunder Rosa vs. Kayla Sparks

* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, & 10) vs. TJ Crawford, Eric James, Kevin Tibbs, & Dean Alexander