This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

September 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
This week’s AEW Dark: Elevation features Paul Wight in a three-on-one handicap match, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Paul Wight vs. RSP, CPA, & VSK
* Thunder Rosa vs. Kayla Sparks
* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, & 10) vs. TJ Crawford, Eric James, Kevin Tibbs, & Dean Alexander

