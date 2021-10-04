wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

This week’s AEW Dark: Elevation features Wardlow & Shawn Spears teaming up against Marko Stunt & Fuego del Sol, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue
* 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Shane Stetson, Justin Corino, 1ManThrillRide
* Wardlow & Shawn Spears vs. Marko Stunt & Fuego del Sol
* Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs. Louis Bruno
* Abadon vs. Davienne
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Kodama & Obariyon
* Sonny Kiss vs. KM
* Kris Statlander vs. Becca
* The Acclaimed vs. Colin Delaney & Cheech
* FTR vs. Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom

