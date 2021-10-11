This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

This week’s AEW Dark: Elevation features Crowbar vs. Joey Janela and more, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM ET/7 PM PT and features the following lineup:

* The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party (w/ The Bunny) vs. Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta (w/ Kris Statlander)

* Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) vs. Crowbar

* Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay) vs. Dani Mo

* Penelope Ford (w/ The Bunny) vs. Notorious Mimi

* Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura (w/ Lulu Pencil)

* Lee Moriarty & LSG vs. FTR (w/ Tully Blanchard)

* Adrien Soriano & Matthew Omen vs. Santana & Ortiz