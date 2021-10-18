wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

October 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation -10-18-21

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Gustavo
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Jaka & Sean Maluta
* Wardlow vs. Will Austin
* Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & Diamante vs. Red Velvet, Ryo Mizunami, & Kilynn King

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading