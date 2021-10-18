This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Gustavo

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Jaka & Sean Maluta

* Wardlow vs. Will Austin

* Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & Diamante vs. Red Velvet, Ryo Mizunami, & Kilynn King