This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

April 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Dr. Britt Baker

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following lineup:

* Britt Baker with Rebel vs. Alex Gracia
* Ryo Mizunami vs. Tesha Price
* Big Swole vs. Jazmine Allure
* Max Caster vs. Colt Cabana
* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Mike and Matt Sydal
* Hangman Page vs. Bill Collier
* 10 vs. Danny Limelight
* Baron Black vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts
* Vary Morales vs. Michael Nakazawa
* Matt Hardy vs. The Dark Order’s “5” Alan Angels

