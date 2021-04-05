This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following lineup:

* Britt Baker with Rebel vs. Alex Gracia

* Ryo Mizunami vs. Tesha Price

* Big Swole vs. Jazmine Allure

* Max Caster vs. Colt Cabana

* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Mike and Matt Sydal

* Hangman Page vs. Bill Collier

* 10 vs. Danny Limelight

* Baron Black vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts

* Vary Morales vs. Michael Nakazawa

* Matt Hardy vs. The Dark Order’s “5” Alan Angels