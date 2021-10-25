wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Ryo Mizanami & Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante & Unnamed Partner
* FTR def. Mike Reed & Toa Liona
* Emi Sakura vs. Reka Tehaka
* Preston “10” Vance vs. QT Marshall
* Paul Wight vs. Arjun Singh, Cole Karter & Carlie Bravo

