wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Ryo Mizanami & Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante & Unnamed Partner
* FTR def. Mike Reed & Toa Liona
* Emi Sakura vs. Reka Tehaka
* Preston “10” Vance vs. QT Marshall
* Paul Wight vs. Arjun Singh, Cole Karter & Carlie Bravo
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Tony Khan Boasting AEW’s Ratings Win Over WWE, Why Khan’s Approach Could Backfire With Fans
- Backstage Rumor on Talent Negations for Impact Wrestling, One Fell Through for Bound for Glory
- Backstage Reactions to Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Confrontation on Smackdown, Segment Edited For Replay
- Lex Luger On What His Relationship Was Like With Randy Savage, Having a Renewed Love For Wrestling