This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander & Ryo Mizunami
* Kazarian vs. Viktor Benjamin
* Riho vs. Kayla Sparks
* FTR vs. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)
* Tay Conti vs. Little Mean Kathleen
* Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta & Orange Cassidy vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Serpentico

