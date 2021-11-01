This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander & Ryo Mizunami

* Kazarian vs. Viktor Benjamin

* Riho vs. Kayla Sparks

* FTR vs. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

* Tay Conti vs. Little Mean Kathleen

* Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta & Orange Cassidy vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Serpentico