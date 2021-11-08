wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

November 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:

* Ruby Soho and Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose
* Matt Hardy is set to face Dean Alexander.
* The Acclaimed & 2point0 vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
* Tootie Lynn vs. Riho
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Danny Adams
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor

