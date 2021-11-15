wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
November 15, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* QT Marshall vs. John Silver
* Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Emi Sakura vs. Riho, Skye Blue & Ryo Mizunami
* Matt Hardy, The Blade & Isaiah Kassidy vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan “5” Angels)
* Andrade el Idolo vs. Lorde Crew
* Ruby Soho vs. Charlie Krewl
* The Gunn Club vs. Nasty Russ, T Money and Sean Cooke
