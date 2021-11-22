wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:
* Tony Nese vs. Logan Laroux
* Riho vs. Trish Adora
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Serpentico
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Keys
* The Bunny, Penelope Ford and Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch, Ryo Mizunami
* 10, John Silver, Alex Reynolds vs. Mane Event & Baron Black
* TayJay (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) vs. Willow Nightingale & Erica Leigh