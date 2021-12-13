wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
December 13, 2021
The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is online. You can see the video below, which features the following lineup:
* Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz
* Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds from Dark Order
* Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Gunn Club vs. Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano, & Jack Tomlinson
* Kris Statlander & Red Velvet vs. Nikki Duke & Tina San Antonio
* Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi
* Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo
