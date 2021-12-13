This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is online. You can see the video below, which features the following lineup:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz

* Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds from Dark Order

* Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone vs. Santana & Ortiz

* Gunn Club vs. Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano, & Jack Tomlinson

* Kris Statlander & Red Velvet vs. Nikki Duke & Tina San Antonio

* Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi

* Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo