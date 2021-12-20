wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is online. You can see the video below, which features the following lineup:
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Kaun
* Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Jessica James, Gigi Rey, & Lady Bird Monroe
* Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Thunder Rosa vs. Amber Rodriguez
* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder)
* Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade, Isiah Kassidy) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & 10)
More Trending Stories
- Kane Says Imposter Kane Angle Was Cut Short Because Vince McMahon Hated the Wig
- Sammy Guevara Issues Statement: ‘My Relationship Ending Had Nothing to Do With Anyone Else’
- Backstage Update on Mustafa Ali Not Appearing on WWE SmackDown in Chicago
- JBL on How Vince McMahon Once Threatened to Beat Michael Cole Up on Commentary and Fire Him