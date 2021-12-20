This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is online. You can see the video below, which features the following lineup:

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Kaun

* Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Jessica James, Gigi Rey, & Lady Bird Monroe

* Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Thunder Rosa vs. Amber Rodriguez

* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder)

* Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade, Isiah Kassidy) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & 10)