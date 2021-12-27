This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT features the following lineup:

* The Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) vs. The Gunn Club

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10) vs. Fodder, JR Miller & Brandon Scott

* Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Mo

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Duncan Mitchell

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Movie Myk & Alexander Moss

* Shawn Spears vs. Lee Moriarty

* Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura

* Matt Hardy vs. Darius Lockhart