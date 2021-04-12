wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following lineup:
* Best Friends vs. Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi
* Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante
* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
* Penta El Zero M vs. Brandon Cutler
* Britt Baker vs. Syke Blue
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Danny Limelight
* Orange Cassidy vs. John Skyler
* Dante Martin vs. Baron Black
* Miro vs. Hayden Backlund
* QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto vs. Andrew Palace & Cole Karter
* The Hybrid2 vs. Carlie Bravo & Dean Alexander
* PAC & Rey Fenix vs. Andre Montoya & Vary Morales
* FTR vs. Midas Black & Jay Lyon
* Rising Star Profile: Shawn Dean
