This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

January 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation - Ruby Soho vs. Kenzie Page

The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following lineup:

* Ruby Soho vs. Kenzie Page
* Jay Lethal vs. Alexander Ross
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Labron Kozone
* Tay Konti vs. Ameera
* JR Miller & Marcus Kross vs. Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty
* JB Cole & T.I.M. vs. The Gunn Club
* Private Party vs. Chase Emory & Patrick Scott

