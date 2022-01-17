This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following lineup:

* Ruby Soho vs. Kenzie Page

* Jay Lethal vs. Alexander Ross

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Labron Kozone

* Tay Konti vs. Ameera

* JR Miller & Marcus Kross vs. Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty

* JB Cole & T.I.M. vs. The Gunn Club

* Private Party vs. Chase Emory & Patrick Scott