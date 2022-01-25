wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

January 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation - Brandi Rhodes vs. Ruby Soho

The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is online. You can see the video below, which has the following lineup:

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Brittany Blake
* Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. Myles Hawkins & Action Andretti
* Brandi Rhodes vs. Willow Nightingale
* Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky vs. Logan Easton Laroux & Mike Fowler
* Red Velvet vs. Janai Kai
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Breaux Keller & Goldy
* Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho vs. Leva Bates & Jordan Blade
* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty

