This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
January 31, 2022
Jay Lethal, Ruby Soho and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following lineup:
* Lance Archer vs. Chase Oliver
* Brandi Rhodes vs. KiLynn King
* Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington
* Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory
* Matt Sydal, Dante Martin & Lee Moriarty vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho vs. Megan Meyers & Joseline Navarro
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Serpentico
