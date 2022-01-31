This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Jay Lethal, Ruby Soho and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following lineup:

* Lance Archer vs. Chase Oliver

* Brandi Rhodes vs. KiLynn King

* Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington

* Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory

* Matt Sydal, Dante Martin & Lee Moriarty vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

* Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho vs. Megan Meyers & Joseline Navarro

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Serpentico