This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
February 7, 2022 | Posted by
The Acclaimed, Bobby Fish and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following lineup:
* Gunn Club and The Acclaimed vs. Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal
* Best Friends vs. Chaos Project
* Bobby Fish vs. Robert Anthony
* Scorpio Sky vs. Stephen Wolf
* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander
* Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo
* Diamante, Emi Sakura and The Bunny vs. Skye Blue, Heather Reckless and Queen Aminata
