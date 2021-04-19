wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
April 19, 2021 | Posted by
The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following lineup:
* Hangman Page vs. Spencer Slade
* Private Party vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana
* Britt Baker vs. TBA
* Kenny Omega, Konosuke Takeshita, and MT Nakazawa vs. Danny Limelight, Mike Sydal, and Matt Sydal
* Orange Cassidy vs. Prince Kai
* Jurassic Express vs. Midas Black and Jay Lyon
* Thunder Rosa vs. Shawna Reed
* Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski
* Best Friends vs. Kit Sackett and Hayden Backlund
* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Dean Alexander and Charlie Bravo
* Austin Gunn vs. Aaron Solow
