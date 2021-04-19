This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following lineup:

* Hangman Page vs. Spencer Slade

* Private Party vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana

* Britt Baker vs. TBA

* Kenny Omega, Konosuke Takeshita, and MT Nakazawa vs. Danny Limelight, Mike Sydal, and Matt Sydal

* Orange Cassidy vs. Prince Kai

* Jurassic Express vs. Midas Black and Jay Lyon

* Thunder Rosa vs. Shawna Reed

* Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski

* Best Friends vs. Kit Sackett and Hayden Backlund

* Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Dean Alexander and Charlie Bravo

* Austin Gunn vs. Aaron Solow