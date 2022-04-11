This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Top Flight, Ruby Soho and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Teddy Goodz

* Diamante vs. Ashley D’Bois

* Dark Order vs. Chaos Project & The Gunn Club

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Skye Blue vs. Lufisto, Emi Sakura, & The Bunny

* Penta Oscuro vs. Jora Johl

* Top Flight vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo