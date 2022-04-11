wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
April 11, 2022 | Posted by
Top Flight, Ruby Soho and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Teddy Goodz
* Diamante vs. Ashley D’Bois
* Dark Order vs. Chaos Project & The Gunn Club
* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Skye Blue vs. Lufisto, Emi Sakura, & The Bunny
* Penta Oscuro vs. Jora Johl
* Top Flight vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
