This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Andrade el Idolo, Kris Statlander and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Andrade el Idolo vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels
* Tony Nese vs. J. Spade
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Jon Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Allen Russell, Dale Springs, Izaiah Zane & Kameron Russell
* Roppongi Vice vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Anna Jay, Hikaru Shida & Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura, Raychell Rose & The Bunny
* The Hardys & Top Flight vs. Angelico, The Blade & Private Party
