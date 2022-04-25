This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Minoru Suzuki, Penta Oscuro, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10, & Alan Angels vs. Luther, Serpentico, Tito Oric, Bulk Nasty, & RC Dupree

* Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler

* Tony Nese vs. Steel City Brawler

* Minoru Suzuki vs. QT Marshall

* John Silver vs. Vince Valor

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura, The Bunny, & Nyla Rose

* Penta Oscuro vs. Max Caster