This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
April 25, 2022 | Posted by
Minoru Suzuki, Penta Oscuro, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10, & Alan Angels vs. Luther, Serpentico, Tito Oric, Bulk Nasty, & RC Dupree
* Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler
* Tony Nese vs. Steel City Brawler
* Minoru Suzuki vs. QT Marshall
* John Silver vs. Vince Valor
* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura, The Bunny, & Nyla Rose
* Penta Oscuro vs. Max Caster
