This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Cheeseburger, Willow Nightingale, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Tony Nese vs. Cheeseburger

* Max Caster vs. Zack Clayton

* Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Goldy

* Willow Nightingale vs. Gia Scott

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus

* Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane

* Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10, and Alan Angels vs. Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo, Eli Isom, and Brett Waters