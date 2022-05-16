wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
May 16, 2022 | Posted by
Mercedes Martinez, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland are are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora
* The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM & Lucas Chase
* Yuka Sakazaki & Anna Jay vs. Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose
* Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King
* Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson
* Dark Order’s 10 & Evil Uno vs. Eric James & VSK
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Chaos Project
More Trending Stories
- Steve Blackman Resurfaces In Rare Public Appearance, Reunites With The Hardys and Rikishi
- Booker T On Roman Reigns Potentially Scaling Back His WWE Schedule, Fan Reaction To Reigns As Part-Time Wrestler
- WCW Alumnus Chris Cruise Trying to Keep Ric Flair From Wrestling Again
- Wardlow Says Man of Steel Shot During Recent AEW Dynamite Wasn’t Planned