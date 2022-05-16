This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Mercedes Martinez, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland are are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora

* The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM & Lucas Chase

* Yuka Sakazaki & Anna Jay vs. Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose

* Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King

* Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson

* Dark Order’s 10 & Evil Uno vs. Eric James & VSK

* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Chaos Project