This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

May 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

Mercedes Martinez, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland are are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora
* The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM & Lucas Chase
* Yuka Sakazaki & Anna Jay vs. Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose
* Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King
* Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson
* Dark Order’s 10 & Evil Uno vs. Eric James & VSK
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Chaos Project

