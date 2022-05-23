This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Mercedes Martinez, Ethan Page and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH World Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan

* Ethan Page vs. JD Griffey

* Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Reynolds

* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki

* Anthony Ogogo vs. The Mysterious Q

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Varsity Blonds