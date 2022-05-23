wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

May 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation 5-23-22 Image Credit: AEW

Mercedes Martinez, Ethan Page and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH World Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan
* Ethan Page vs. JD Griffey
* Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Reynolds
* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki
* Anthony Ogogo vs. The Mysterious Q
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Varsity Blonds

