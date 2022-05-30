wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

May 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

Mercedes Martinez and Konosuke Takeshita are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Mazzerati
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/Peter Avalon)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading