wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
May 30, 2022 | Posted by
Mercedes Martinez and Konosuke Takeshita are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Mazzerati
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/Peter Avalon)
