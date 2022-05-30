This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Mercedes Martinez and Konosuke Takeshita are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Mazzerati

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/Peter Avalon)