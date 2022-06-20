This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Andrade El Idolo, Ruby Soho and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez vs. Tootie Lynn & Heather Reckless

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer

* Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett

* Anna Jay vs. Rebel

* Tony Nese vs. Warhorse

* Ruby Soho vs. Miranda Gordy

* Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall