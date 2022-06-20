wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Andrade El Idolo, Ruby Soho and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez vs. Tootie Lynn & Heather Reckless
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer
* Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett
* Anna Jay vs. Rebel
* Tony Nese vs. Warhorse
* Ruby Soho vs. Miranda Gordy
* Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall
