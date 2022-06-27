wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
Max Caster and the Gunn Club, Ruby Soho and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) vs. Joey Jett & Jordan Chaos
* Ruby Soho vs. Missa Kate
* Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. GPA & Vic Capri
* Anna Jay vs. Heather Reckless
* The House Of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Brubaker & CJ Esparza
* Ethan Page vs. Serpentico
* John Silver vs. KM
* Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) & Max Caster vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & 10)
