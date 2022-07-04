This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The Dark Order, Jay Lethal and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Anna Jay (w/-1) vs. Megan Myers

* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Isaiah Broner & GPA

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) vs. Ryan Jones & Cage Alexander

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Project MONIX

* Yuka Sakazaki & Hikaru Shida vs. Laynie Luck & Heather Reckless

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & 10) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)