This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

The Dark Order, Jay Lethal and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Anna Jay (w/-1) vs. Megan Myers
* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Isaiah Broner & GPA
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) vs. Ryan Jones & Cage Alexander
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Project MONIX
* Yuka Sakazaki & Hikaru Shida vs. Laynie Luck & Heather Reckless
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & 10) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)

