This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Best Friends, Ethan Page and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Best Friends vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall and Aaron Solo
* Dante Martin vs. JD Drake
* Julia Hart vs. JC
* Ethan Page (w/ Dan Lambert) vs. Colin Delaney
* Anna Jay vs. Shawna Reed
* Emi Sakura vs. Paris Van Dale

