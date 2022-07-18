wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
July 18, 2022 | Posted by
Ethan Page, Bobby Fish and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Leon Ruffin vs. Ethan Page
* Bobby Fish vs. Blake Li
* Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jameson Ryan, Brandon Bullock & Bryce Cannon
* Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10
* Julia Hart vs. Amber Nova
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Syke Blue & Brittany
* John Walters vs. Tony Nese
