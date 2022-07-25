wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
July 25, 2022 | Posted by
Toni Storm, Emi Sakura and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Andrade Family Office (Angelico & Private Party) vs. AR Fox, Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk & Shalonce Royal
* Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura
* Kris Statlander vs. Brittany
* Hikaru Shida vs. Robyn Renegade
* Evil Uno & 10 vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. JD Drake
