This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura

* LMK vs. Julia Hart

* JC vs. Leila Grey

* QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Bobby Orlando, Bryce Donovan, Brett Gosselin & TUG Cooper

* Athena vs. Christina Marie

* The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico & Private Party vs. Waves & Curls, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase & Joey Ace

* Cole Karter vs. Serpentico