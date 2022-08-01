wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
August 1, 2022 | Posted by
Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura
* LMK vs. Julia Hart
* JC vs. Leila Grey
* QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Bobby Orlando, Bryce Donovan, Brett Gosselin & TUG Cooper
* Athena vs. Christina Marie
* The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico & Private Party vs. Waves & Curls, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase & Joey Ace
* Cole Karter vs. Serpentico
